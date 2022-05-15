Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $51.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 673,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

