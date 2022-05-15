Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. Xencor has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

