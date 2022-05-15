X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.
NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.20 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.
