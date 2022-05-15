X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.20 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

