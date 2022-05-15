WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,569. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

