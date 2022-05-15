Wolfe Research Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.26.

SYF opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

