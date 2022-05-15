Wolfe Research Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underperform

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

NYSE KBH opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

