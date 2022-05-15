Wolfe Research Downgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Underperform

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.
NYSE KBH opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $50.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
