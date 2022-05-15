WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $800.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

