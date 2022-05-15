Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.