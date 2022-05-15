Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. 287,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,397. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

