Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 207.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 287,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,397. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

