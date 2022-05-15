WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 491.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

