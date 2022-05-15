WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FDS opened at $371.81 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.55 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.68. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

