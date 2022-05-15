WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $714,000 Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

