WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,508 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.