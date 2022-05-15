WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA opened at $646.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $668.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.67 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

In other news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $880,580. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.