WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FCNCA opened at $646.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $668.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.67 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.
In other news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $880,580. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
