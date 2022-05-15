WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,908,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $270.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

