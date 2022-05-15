WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,382,000 after acquiring an additional 132,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.92 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

