WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $690,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NOV stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

