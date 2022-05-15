WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $670,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 185.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 85,654 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 109.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

