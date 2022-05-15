WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

