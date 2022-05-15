WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 302 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $176.21 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

