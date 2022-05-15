Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.72.

Shares of WING stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wingstop by 98.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 45.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

