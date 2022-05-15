Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 58.2% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 332,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 122,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

FUN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.