Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.61. 1,480,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

