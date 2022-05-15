Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $138.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.11.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.27.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.