Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.76%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,689 shares of company stock worth $86,887 over the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

