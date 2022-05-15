WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.65 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $186.65 million and $2.68 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00022695 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013511 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

