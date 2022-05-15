Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.19).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($32.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,781.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,943.44. The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 127.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.75), for a total value of £75,293 ($92,828.26). Also, insider Frank Fiskers acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.57) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($57,002.84).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

