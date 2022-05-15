Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

