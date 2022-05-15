Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. 37,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,323. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.