Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the April 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

