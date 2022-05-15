Wells Fargo & Company Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $36.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of FLYW opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. Flywire has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,505 shares of company stock worth $2,946,937.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 794,851 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

