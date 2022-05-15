Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,253,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

