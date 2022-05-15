Wedbush Lowers Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $8.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of PRCH opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

