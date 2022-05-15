Wedbush Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $150.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

