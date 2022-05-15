WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 125,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

