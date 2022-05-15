WazirX Market Cap Reaches $101.57 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $101.57 million and $7.03 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00502591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.61 or 1.90863285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

