Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Waterloo Brewing stock opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.19. Waterloo Brewing has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
