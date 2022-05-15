Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE WBR opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.44. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.38.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

