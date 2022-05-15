Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of TSE WBR opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.44. Waterloo Brewing has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.38.
Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Waterloo Brewing (Get Rating)
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
Read More
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.