Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 902,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,219. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

