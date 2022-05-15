Warp Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $231,279.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 134.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $53.61 or 0.00176797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $250,573.27 and $231,279.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

