Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

WRBY stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $93,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

