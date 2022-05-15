Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.16.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

