vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.43 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.