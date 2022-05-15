Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vontier by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.