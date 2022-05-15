Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

VOD opened at GBX 117.82 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.71. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.64.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

