Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VTRU opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.18. Vitru has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter worth about $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.