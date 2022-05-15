Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMAR. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

VMAR stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.