Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 300.0% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VGII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

