Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.93 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

